Working less this summer can help you be more productive—here's how

It can be hard to focus on work when temperatures are climbing into the hundreds and every other person you follow on Instagram is vacationing in Europe.

If you're wishing you were anywhere else but at work this summer, you're not alone: A Harvard study found that workers are less productive in warmer weather because when they're stuck indoors on a sunny day, they daydream about being outside.

Even if you can't slack off at your job — or take a break from work altogether — it is possible to work less and still be productive in the summer.

"Working fewer hours in the summer doesn't mean you're neglecting your responsibilities and doing a bad job," says Marisa Jo Mayes, a self-employed TikTok creator and startup founder who coined the "Bare Minimum Mondays" workplace trend. "It just means you're freeing yourself from the expectation that you need to go above and beyond at your job as a minimum, which is ridiculous during a season of rest."

It might feel counterintuitive, but past research has shown that slowing down at work can also help curb stress, thus making it easier to focus and be productive.

Here, Mayes and two productivity experts share their best advice for getting more work done in less time during the summer:

Pare down your to-do list

If you're leaning lazy this summer, prioritize work-related tasks based on which ones are the most urgent, followed by the ones that bring you the most joy.

"People feel like they're flailing and are less productive when they don't have clarity on what they actually should be focusing on," says Laura Vanderkam, a time management expert. "When you have a leaner to-do list and a sense of how to tackle everything on it, there's less overarching angst about having a lot on your plate."

Mayes recommends cutting admin or networking activities that could be eating at your time first, like spending an hour getting ready for work or organizing your desktop.

"Can you put on some noise-canceling headphones instead of entertaining every conversation with every co-worker who walks by? Can you check your email once an hour instead of once every 10 minutes?" says Mayes. "Getting rid of these distractions can save you time and energy, which means you can finish work sooner and get outside."

Take micro-breaks

When you've reached the point of diminishing returns, give yourself some grace and take a micro-break — at least 5-10 minutes.

Giving your brain a chance to rest will help you stay focused and motivated when you are working, according to Sarah Sarkis, a psychologist and senior director of performance psychology at Exos, a Phoenix-based performance coaching company.

Plus, "the more control we have over our work, the more empowered we feel," she adds. "Taking advantage of those small pockets of autonomy, whether it's a 10-minute break or a two-hour lunch, is a shot of adrenaline that motivates us to work more efficiently."

Plan fun

Instead of letting thoughts of summer fun distract you at work, schedule some activities so you can enjoy them when you're off the clock.

"What experiences would make it feel like you had a really good summer? Is it trying a new restaurant with fun outdoor seating, or spending more time at the pool? Make reservations or schedule time off to do these things," says Vanderkam.

Try mono-tasking

Even if multi-tasking feels productive in the moment, it can erode your focus and prolong the amount of time it takes you to finish one assignment.

To minimize interruptions and accomplish more, Mayes swears by mono-tasking, or setting aside at least 2-4 hours a day where she focuses on a single project without interruption. The practice, in some cases, has helped Mayes reduce her workday from 8 to 4 hours.

"You'd be surprised at how much faster you can get your stuff done when you turn off your phone and really sink into what you're doing," Mayes says. The time you would've spent working, she adds, can be used to rest, catch up with friends or, if you can't cut out from work early, research ideas for your summer bucket list.

