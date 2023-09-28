Workday CEO says AI is worth an upfront cost that ‘we all just have to recognize'

Co-CEOs of Workday, Aneel Bhusri and Carl Eschenbach, told CNBC's Jim Cramer that artificial intelligence is worth a sizeable investment

"I think AI is as important and maybe as disruptive as the cloud was," Bhusri said.

Co-CEOs of Workday, Aneel Bhusri and Carl Eschenbach, told CNBC's Jim Cramer artificial intelligence is worth a hefty upfront cost.

"I think AI is as important and maybe as disruptive as the cloud was," Bhusri said. "Different than the cloud, these large language models that AI are based on, they require massive amounts of compute to build the models and train the models. And so there's an upfront cost that we all just have to recognize.

He added he thinks the costs will come down over time, but said "it's a heavy investment."

Workday, an enterprise cloud software company, helps businesses with payroll, benefits and other management functions. Bhusri and Eschenbach explained that their company's AI program is especially helpful to managers, as it will be able to write job descriptions and career growth plans.

"It's not the work that people like doing, they don't like writing job descriptions," Bhusri said. "If the AI can write it for you, why not? Frees you up to do more important work."

Workday's stock was down more than 8% by Thursday's close after the company's analyst day, where management lowered its outlook on subscription revenue growth, changing its forecast from 20% to 17-19%.

