WNBA star Cameron Brink on building her personal brand: ‘My success on-court leads to success off-court’

Cameron Brink's rookie season may have been cut short by injury, but that hasn't stopped her from quickly becoming one of the WNBA's biggest stars.

The second-overall pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft — behind only Caitlin Clark — has turned heads not only for her play on the court, but also her style off of it. Speaking on a panel during CNBC x Boardroom's Game Plan Summit, the 22-year-old said leaning into her love of fashion has helped her grow her personal brand.

"What I've been able to lean on is fashion and just embracing my femininity," Brink said. "I love to walk into games with my hair and my makeup done and wear what feels genuinely good to me."

Brink, who in college signed an endorsement deal with New Balance to become the brand's first female basketball player, has quickly seen her star rise since graduating. Her 1.3 million Instagram followers make her one of the most-followed players in the league.

Steph Chambers | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images

"I really started to gain my following after the draft. I was recognized more walking around the streets of LA than the Stanford campus where I went to college," she said.

Brink, who earned $76,535 her rookie season and will be paid $78,066 by the Sparks next year, admitted that the WNBA isn't the principal driver of her income. But the forward added that her WNBA stardom is what allows her to be marketable.

"Even though my W contract may not be as much as I'm making off the court, that is how I show up in this space and that's what I love to do," she said.

As she recovers from her torn ACL, Brink is focused on "keeping the main thing the main thing."

"My success on-court leads to success off-court," she said. "I did a shoot with LegalZoom probably seven days after I got injured. I went on set and ... it reminded me that this injury is not going to limit me. I can still be a businesswoman, brands still want to work with me and be accommodating."

