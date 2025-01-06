Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Winter storm disrupts thousands of U.S. flights

By Leslie Josephs,CNBC

Airplanes on the tarmac during a snow storm at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, US, on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. 
Ting Shen | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • More than 4,000 U.S. flights were delayed and over 1,000 were canceled as a winter storm moved eastward.
  • The winter storm was set to dump about a foot of snow on areas around Washington, D.C.
  • The worst of the disruptions were centered in and around Washington, D.C., but flights were delayed around as far west as Dallas.

Thousands of flights were disrupted Monday as a winter storm moved eastward, snarling air travel in the eastern U.S.

>📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

By 1:45 p.m. ET, more than 4,300 U.S. flights were delayed while another 1,880 were canceled, according to flight tracker FlightAware.

The storm, which was moving from the Ohio Valley to the mid-Atlantic, was set to dump as much as a foot of snow in the Washington, D.C., area, though cold weather stretched through the southern U.S., according to federal forecasters.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

More than 250 flights, or two-thirds of the day's schedule, were canceled at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, while about a third of the scheduled flights were canceled at each Washington Dulles International Airport and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

Each of the major New York-area airports had more than 100 flight delays, FlightAware tallies showed, and there were significant slowdowns at other major airports like Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

Money Report

news 7 mins ago

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy: This is ‘one of the most powerful antidotes to loneliness'

news 12 mins ago

Sierra Space CEO leaves, as $5 billion company pushes to launch spaceplane

United, Southwest, American and other airlines waived change fees and fare differences for travelers affected by the storm.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us