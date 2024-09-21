Why this top fund manager says the best investment this year is ‘the hedge against political cycles'

A major exchange-traded fund and mutual fund manager finds the winning gold trade isn't talked about as much as the artificial intelligence trade — but maybe it should be.

VanEck CEO Jan van Eck thinks the best investment this year is "the hedge against political cycles." To him, that means investing in gold.

"It is quietly the best performing asset this year," Van Eck told CNBC's "ETF Edge" from the Future Proof conference in Huntington Beach on Monday.

Gold hit another record on Friday, its 37th record this year. As of Friday's market close, it is up 28% since the start of the year.

Van Eck, whose firm runs the VanEck Gold Miners ETF, expects foreign investments in bullion will continue to give the commodity a boost. It should also help in lifting gold miners higher, which started the year lagging the commodity. But as of Friday, the VanEck Gold Miners ETF has started to outperform, up 31% this year.

"I think you own both because the miners, if they catch up at all, it's going to rip," he said.

As for the AI trade, van Eck says it's "amazing" how investors refuse to give up on it.

"It's like part of people's model portfolios, or core portfolios, is to have this tactical overweight to semis. And some of our biggest clients actually bought on the dip over the last week or two," the VanEck CEO said.

Last month, his firm launched the VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF. It's a companion to its VanEck Semiconductor ETF that excludes companies that run their own foundries, such as Intel.

FactSet reports the new ETF's top holdings as Nvidia, Broadcom and Advanced Micro Devices as of Friday.

"Why spend billions of dollars on building the chips if you don't have to?" van Eck said. "Nvidia doesn't build its own chips. So that's another kind of investment strategy."

Since launching on Aug. 28, the VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF is up a half percent.

