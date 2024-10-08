Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Why the U.S. is covered in strip malls

By Shawn Baldwin,CNBC

People walk past a strip mall in Clarkston, Georgia.
Melanie Stetson Freeman | The Christian Science Monitor | Getty Images

U.S. adults make about 1.3 billion visits to shopping centers each month, or roughly 62 trips per person annually, according to the International Council of Shopping Centers. 

More of those consumers are going to strip malls.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

While some outlets like traditional malls have struggled to retain shoppers, foot traffic to strip malls is booming. Annual visits to strip malls surged 18% last year compared with prior to the pandemic, according to data compiled by analytics company RetailStat.

The U.S. has more than 68,000 strip malls from coast to coast, according to the International Council of Shopping Centers.  

Convenience, hybrid work and the increase in millennials moving to fast-growing suburbs are driving more shoppers toward the shopping centers. 

"Lines are shorter because of smaller stores, parking is easier, they're usually on your way home from dropping your kid off at school or on your way home from work," said real estate attorney Jessica Vara of Hunton Andrews Kurth. 

Retailers are trying to get a slice of the action. Macy's announced last year it was opening 30 new small format stores in off-mall locations. The new shops, about a fifth of the size of traditional stores, offer a slimmed-down selection, according to the retailer. 

Money Report

news 16 mins ago

Walmart opens five more veterinary and grooming centers, as it makes bigger push in pets

news 38 mins ago

Amazon's ex-retail boss Dave Clark launches new startup to solve supply chain ‘Franken-software'

But strip malls face criticism for being eyesores in their communities, adding to environmental problems and contributing to the demise of traditional business districts

So how did the U.S. become covered in strip centers, and could the format be the future of brick-and-mortar retail?

Watch the video to learn more.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us