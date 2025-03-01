Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Health care

Why nursing homes and hospice are so expensive in the U.S.

By Devan Burris, CNBC

[CNBC] Why nursing homes and hospice are so expensive in the U.S.
Owen Franken | Corbis Documentary | Getty Images

Baby boomers are about to be the largest generation in American history to hit the long-term care space. Born between 1946 and 1964, as defined by Pew Research, the oldest baby boomers are turning 80 next year. The group is set to flood a senior care space that is already understaffed, underfunded and facing political uncertainty.

"This space is completely underprepared for the number of older adults that are going to need long term care and end of life care," said David Grabowski, professor of health care policy at Harvard Medical School. "We've historically relied heavily on families. There's not going to be the number of family members that we've had in the past."

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Now private equity is increasingly looking to get in on the market. A recent study found between 2015 to 2022, 47 private equity firms bought 124 U.S. hospice agencies. Today an estimated 75% of U.S. hospice agencies are for-profit, according to a study out of the University of Pennsylvania.

"Hospice was started as a grassroots, nonprofit movement where the majority of care, a couple decades back, was provided by strictly non-profits," said Robert Tyler Braun, assistant professor in the division of health policy and economics at Weill Cornell Medicine. "In this current landscape now, the majority of hospice providers are for profit."

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Nursing homes and long-term care facilities have long been an acquisition target for private equity and publicly traded companies. Data provided to CNBC by Coherent Market Insights shows those same trends in the hospice care space have picked up significantly since the 2010s.

Watch the video below to learn how these investments are impacting the space, who is investing in it, and what it means for seniors and their families.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

Health care
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us