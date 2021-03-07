What Women Should Know About Personal Finance and Investing: Quiz

The topic of investing can be intimidating. Complex financial terms, market swings and varying opinions from friends, family, and on social media can make anyone shy away from creating an investment portfolio. However, when it comes to building wealth, investing is how you do it.

Research shows that women are less likely to invest (or invest as much as they need to) as a direct result of the gender wage gap. This leads to an investment gap that can have long-term financial consequences.

Understanding the unique challenges women face when it comes to financial wellbeing and learning how investing works are the keys to being able to make smart investment decisions and to becoming a confident investor. Putting your knowledge and money to work in the market without having to increase your workload will help secure your financial wellness.

This quiz is based on what I cover in my book, Clever Girl Finance: Learn How Investing Works, Grow Your Money, and will help you grasp some investing basics so you can get inspired, and build financial security and long-term wealth for you and your family.

