What to Watch Today: Stock Futures Fall With the 10-Year Treasury Yield Above 3%

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures fell Wednesday after back-to-back gains on Wall Street. Adding pressure, the 10-year Treasury yield moved above 3%, again. Target (TGT) shares fell nearly 2% in the premarket. They recovered the bulk of Tuesday's earlier steep losses by the close as investors made their peace with the retailer's profit warning and inventory reduction plan. The Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq on Tuesday all rose nearly 1% after they opened solidly lower and recovered as the day progressed. (CNBC)



* Mortgage demand falls to lowest level in 22 years due to rising rates, slowing home sales (CNBC)

As the Federal Reserve gets ready to take in Friday's key consumer inflation report ahead of next week's meeting, the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tracker shows the U.S. economy could be headed for a second consecutive quarter of negative growth, meeting the technical definition of a recession. (CNBC)

Inflation has been most evident in energy costs, with U.S. oil prices back above $120 per barrel Wednesday morning and the national average for a gallon of gas, according to AAA, just 4 cents away from $5. (Reuters)



Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told senators Tuesday that she expected inflation to remain high. Yellen, a former Fed chair, repeatedly rejected Republican assertions that inflation was being fueled by the Biden administration's $1.9 trillion Covid spending legislation last year. Yellen is set to address a House panel Wednesday. (Reuters)



* Moderate Democrats push their party to do more to fight inflation (CNBC)

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

IN THE NEWS TODAY

Moderna (MRNA) said Wednesday that its redesigned Covid booster shot appears to provide stronger protection against the omicron variant than the current one. Early trial results found the reformulated shot led to an eightfold increase in neutralizing antibody levels. The company said the new vaccine being tested also increased antibody levels against all other known Covid variants of concern. (NBC News)



Novavax (NVAX) soared 10% in premarket trading, the morning after it won an endorsement of its Covid vaccine from a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel. The full FDA will now consider whether or not to approve the vaccine, which would be the fourth cleared for use in the U.S. (CNBC)

Spirit Airlines (SAVE) has decided to postpone its Friday shareholders meeting until June 30, so the ultra low-cost carrier can continue talks with its investors about two competing buyout offers from direct rival Frontier Airlines (ULCC) and the bigger JetBlue Airways (JBLU). (CNBC)

Roku (ROKU) rallied 8.1% in the premarket after a Business Insider article highlighted talk inside the video streaming device maker about possibly being acquired by Netflix (NFLX).

DocuSign (DOCU) shares rallied 4.6% in premarket action after the electronic signature technology company announced an expanded global partnership with Microsoft (MSFT). The deal enhances the integration of DocuSign technology into Microsoft software applications.

STOCKS TO WATCH

Campbell Soup (CPB) rallied 3.7% in the premarket after Campbell reported an adjusted quarterly profit of 70 cents per share, 9 cents above estimates. Sales also beat forecasts, and the company raised its full-year sales outlook. Campbell also maintained its prior earnings forecast, noting it now expects core inflation to run hotter than its previous outlook.

Thor Industries (THO) surged 6.9% in premarket trading following better-than-expected quarterly results. – The recreational vehicle maker earned $6.32 per share, well above the $4.77 consensus estimate, amid strong demand for its products. Thor also said it is seeing signs of improved supply chain issues.

Western Digital (WDC) said it is reviewing strategic alternatives, including a possible split of its flash memory and disk drive businesses. Activist investor Elliott Management, which owns 6% of Western Digital, has been pushing for those changes. Shares jumped 3.8% in premarket action.

Hasbro (HAS) will be successful in pushing back a board challenge from activist investor Alta Fox, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to Reuters. Alta Fox has been critical of various aspects of the toymaker's strategy and wants Hasbro to spin off its Wizards of the Coast unit.

Credit Suisse (CS) warned of a likely second-quarter loss, due to the negative impacts of the Russia/Ukraine war, monetary tightening and other financial market conditions. The bank did not specify how large such a loss may be. Credit Suisse slumped 6.1% in the premarket.