What to Watch Today: Dow Set to Bounce After Drop From Record Highs

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures rose Tuesday, a day after market declines from record highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 89 points, or 0.3%, lower Monday, though well off the lows of the session. The Dow logged a record close Friday as 2021 began strong last week despite Wednesday's siege at the Capitol. Investors instead focused on the prospect for additional coronavirus fiscal stimulus now that Democrats control the Senate in addition in the House and the White House after President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20. (CNBC)

On today's economic calendar, the Labor Department issues its November JOLTS, its Job Opportunities and Labor Turnover Survey, at 10 a.m. ET. Economists estimate the report will show that the U.S. had 6.6 million job openings as of the end of November, compared to 6.7 million at the end of October. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

In Democratic efforts to oust President Donald Trump for inciting the Capitol riot, the House plans to pass a resolution Tuesday, calling on Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment. Pence has showed reluctance to remove Trump. If the former fails to act, the House will meet on Wednesday morning to consider impeachment. The full House would need a 218-vote majority to impeach Trump. (CNBC)



* 'There will be folks who try to kill us' — GOP congressman on going against Trump (CNBC)

* Trump dropped by biggest lender Deutsche Bank for future business (NY Times)

* Belichick says he won't accept Presidential Medal of Freedom (NBC News)

Trump is set to travel Tuesday to Alamo, Texas, a city in the Rio Grande Valley near the U.S-Mexican border, to talk about his efforts to crack down on illegal immigration. Since last week's Capitol breach, the outgoing president has been isolated, aggrieved and staring down the prospect of a second impeachment. (AP)

As security plans in anticipation of unrest surrounding Biden's inauguration take shape in Washington, the FBI sent a memo warning authorities of possible armed demonstrations in all 50 state capital buildings, starting Saturday. (NBC News)



Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf resigned Monday, the third Cabinet-level official to quit in the wake of the Capitol attack by a mob of Trump supporters, who disrupted the confirmation by Congress of Biden's election as the next president. (CNBC)



Two U.S. Capitol officers were suspended and at least 10 others are under scrutiny. Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan, who chairs one of the committees that oversees the Capitol Police, said investigators want to know whether any law enforcement members could have facilitated last week's invasion. (NBC News)

Parler is suing Amazon (AMZN) for pulling its cloud computing support in the wake of the deadly U.S. Capitol riot. The social network popular with conservatives and Trump supporters accused Amazon Web Services of breaking antitrust laws. AWS said it withdrew Parler support this week after concluding that posts on the platform "clearly encourage and incite violence." (CNBC)



* Twitter has suspended 70,000 QAnon accounts since U.S. Capitol riot (CNBC)

* Facebook say it's removing all content mentioning 'Stop the Steal' (WSJ)

* Amazon to remove QAnon products from platform (Reuters)

* Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook and others pause political contributions (CNBC)

Disneyland in California, the Walt Disney (DIS) theme park closed since the early days of the pandemic in March, will be used as a site to provide Covid vaccinations. It will be operational this week. California late last month became the first state with more than 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases. (Reuters)



* US asking states to speed vaccine, not hold back second doses (AP)

* Moderna CEO doesn't expect Covid vaccine data for young children until 2022 (CNBC)

* AstraZeneca Covid vaccine could be distributed across Europe by mid-February (CNBC)

* GlaxoSmithKline, Vir Biotechnology to test one of their monoclonal antibodies as Covid treatment (Global Newswire)



Nearly 9 million Americans had been given their first Covid vaccination dose as of Monday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, representing less than one-third of the 25 million total doses distributed to states by the U.S. government. (Reuters)

Walmart (WMT) plans to create a financial-technology start-up with Ribbit Capital, one of the venture capital firms behind popular online trading app Robinhood. Walmart said it will develop unique and affordable financial products for its employees and customers. The fintech start-up will be majority-owned by Walmart, and its board will include several company executives. (CNBC)



* Synchrony CEO Margaret Keane stepping down after nearly a decade (CNBC)

Sheldon Adelson, the billionaire casino mogul and GOP megadonor, died Monday at age 87. He died from complications related to treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Adelson, whose net worth was estimated by Forbes to be around $33 billion, had been among the most-watched donors supporting Trump's 2020 reelection effort. (CNBC)

STOCKS TO WATCH

Albertson's (ACI): The grocery store operator reported quarterly earnings of 66 cents per share, beating the 42 cents a share consensus estimate. Revenue also beat forecasts. Albertsons raised its full-year earnings forecast to $3.05 to $3.15 per share from the prior $2.75 to $2.85, compared to a consensus estimate of $2.78. The shares rose 4% in premarket trading.

Steris (STE): Steris will buy rival sterilization products maker Cantel Medical (CMD) for $3.6 billion in cash and stock, in a deal valuing Cantel at $84.66 per share. The deal is expected to close by the end of June.

Alphabet (GOOGL): The company's Google unit was sued by YouTube rival Rumble, which accused Google of unfairly favoring YouTube in search engine results. Rumble said Google's behavior impacted its ability to attract viewers and advertising dollars. Google called the claims "baseless."

Zoom Video (ZM): The video conferencing company said it would seek to raise $1.5 billion through a secondary stock offering. The shares fell 3.6% in premarket trading.

Tyson Foods (TSN), Pilgrim's Pride (PPC): The poultry companies struck separate deals that settled price-fixing lawsuits with poultry buyers. Tyson, Pilgrim's Pride and others had been accused of colluding to keep chicken prices artificially high.

Xpeng (XPEV): Xpeng secured a credit line worth $2 billion from five Chinese banks, which the China-based electric vehicle maker will use to expand its production and sales operations.

Intel (INTC): Intel plans to outsource production of a new-generation graphics chip to Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), according to two sources familiar with the matter who spoke to Reuters.

Lemonade (LMND): Lemonade shares are under pressure after the online insurance provider announced a 3 million share secondary stock offering. The shares fell 7% in premarket trading as of 7:40 a.m. ET.

Realty Income (O): The real estate investment trust announced a stock offering of 10.5 million shares, priced at $57.05 per share compared to yesterday's closing price of $59.42.

WATERCOOLER

U.S. lottery players have a choice of games that offer combined jackpots of more than $1 billion. The jackpot for Mega Millions' Tuesday night drawing has climbed to $615 million, and the top prize in the Powerball game reached $550 million ahead of Wednesday's drawing. (AP)