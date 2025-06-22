West Virginia, Baltimore, Tulsa: 7 U.S. states, cities and towns that will pay you to move there

Whether you're making a move to escape the high costs of a big city or just wanting a fresh start in a new place — why not get paid?

There are many states, cities and towns across the United States that offer financial incentives to move there. It's something that Evan Hock, co-founder and COO of MakeMyMove tells CNBC Make It, he wishes more people were aware of.

"For the first time, consumers are in the driver's seat of where they live and work. They are more mobile than ever, both through remote work, and if you're a smart person, you can pretty much get a job anywhere, and that gives people options," he says.

"They are moving from places like California, New York, Texas and Florida to places that maybe have a better quality of life. As far as they're concerned, they're looking for affordability and community connection."

The goals of most of these programs, Hock says, is to reach an audience of move-ready talent and grow their communities.

"The places that most commonly participate are places in the middle of the country. Lots of times, it's places that have historically struggled to grow, or they've lost talent to city centers. This is a way that they can sort of open their doors and bring some of that talent back."

Before applying to any of these programs, one of the most important things to do is visit. Hock says it's something he finds that many people neglect. But once that's done, go for it.

"The seats are limited, so if you're thinking about making a move, it's free to apply and applying kind of gets your name in the hat, so take the plunge," he adds.

As of June 2025, the following cities and states are offering a financial incentive, with some paying as much as $12,000.

Ali Majdfar | Moment | Getty Images

1. West Virginia

Program name: Ascend West Virginia

Incentive: Up to $12,000 or more

How it works: In addition to money, West Virginia is offering prospective residents a slew of other incentives, including a free outdoor recreation package and a co-working space. To take advantage, you must live in the state for at least two years in one of the designated communities: New River George, Greenbrier Valley, Morgantown, Eastern Panhandle, and Greater Elkins.

To be eligible for the Ascend West Virginia program, applicants must work remotely, have the ability to work remotely in a business based outside of West Virginia or be self-employed outside of the state. You must provide proof of employment and income prior to being accepted into the program, have the ability to relocate within six months, be 18 years or older, and be a U.S. citizen or green card holder.

2. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Program name: Tulsa Remote

Incentive: $10,000 in rental grants or a lump sum after the purchase of a qualifying home and a three-year membership to a local co-working space.

How it works: Tulsa launched its program in 2018. In order to take advantage of the program, you must meet these requirements: be at least 18 years of age, authorized to work in the United States, have current full-time, remote employment outside of Oklahoma, can relocate to Tulsa within 12 months of approval. Applicants must also have lived outside of the state for one full year before applying.

The application process includes a 30-minute virtual interview and if you are selected to proceed, you'll be required to complete a background check and income verification before continuing. Once you're approved, Tulsa Remote will have to verify you've signed a qualifying lease or purchased a qualifying home. Approved applicants will then attend a new member orientation. Once those steps are completed, you will be eligible to receive the grant money.

3. Topeka, Kansas

Program name: Choose Topeka

Incentive: Up to $10,000 to be allocated to rent for the first year or up to $15,000 to put towards buying a home.

How it works: To receive the incentive, your employer must participate in the GO Topeka employee transfer program and contribute anywhere from $2,500 up to $15,000. After the first year, the program will reimburse part of the total qualified relocation incentive.

The city has two other programs that offer $5,000 to former Topeka residents and $5,000 to those transitioning out of the military. For these programs, the funds can be used however the recipient chooses.

4. Baltimore, Maryland

Program name: Buying Into Baltimore

Incentive: $5,000 in down payment and closing cost assistance, 5-year forgivable loan

How it works: The program is awarded by lottery 12 business days after the Live Baltimore's Trolley Tour event, which is held three times a year.

Homebuyers must attend and complete all requirements of the Trolley Tour event. After that event, applicants have 12 business days to make an offer on a home, have the offer accepted, obtain a contract of sale and submit the required paperwork to be eligible for the lottery drawing. 20 homebuyers will be selected to receive the funds.

For remote workers interested, it's important to note that the property must also be used as a primary residence.

Andrey Denisyuk | Moment | Getty Images

5. Hamilton, Ohio

Program name: Talent Attraction Program Scholarship

Incentive: Up to $15,000

How it works: From April 1, 2025 to July 1, 2025, the Hamilton Community Foundation is taking applications for what is known as a "reverse scholarship." Recent graduates will receive assistance with student loan debt.

To be eligible, applicants must have graduated within the last seven years from a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, or Mathematics) program. Additionally, you can't currently reside in the designated areas of the city of Hamilton, but you must have plans to move there.

Those interested must demonstrate employment within Butler County or have a full-time remote position. The application states that preference will be given to "those with a desire to give back to the community and become engaged in activities."

6. Ketchikan, Alaska

Program name: Choose Ketchikan

Incentive: Up to $2,000

How it works: Applicants must be at least 18 years old and fully employed. They must live outside Alaska while working remotely for a company that is also outside Alaska.

Once you become a resident of Alaska, the state will pay you after a year of living there from the Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend.

The program is also offering up to three months of free internet.

7. Newton, Iowa

Program name: The Newton Housing Initiative

Incentive: $10,000 cash

How it works: The city, located approximately 30 miles from Des Moines, is offering $10,000 in cash to individuals seeking to purchase homes valued at more than $240,000.

Rental properties are not eligible and homes under $240,000 shall be eligible for tax abatement. Part of the "Get to Know Newton Welcome Package" also includes getting gifts from local businesses and attending events.

