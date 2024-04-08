Eclipse flights swarm airports: ‘We had to close the runway to park planes'

The Federal Aviation Administration reported ground stops that halted arrivals into some small U.S. airports from Burlington, Vermont, to southern Illinois.

Airlines have added flights that would offer passengers a chance to see the solar eclipse from the air.

Southern Illinois Airport in Murphysboro, Illinois, had to shut one of its runways to accommodate demand.

Monday's solar eclipse is giving some of the country's smaller airports their moment in the sun.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported arriving flights at airports from Burlington, Vermont, to southern Illinois were briefly halted on Monday morning ahead of the total eclipse.

Such disruptions are routinely caused by bad weather and heavy traffic in big-city hubs, but high demand for prime views of the phenomenon jammed some smaller airports on Monday. The best views of the solar eclipse in the U.S. span from Texas through Illinois, Kentucky and Ohio to northwestern New York and Maine, according to NASA.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

A ground stop halts arrivals into an airport, giving a facility time to catch up and avoid airplane parking jams on the ground.

"We had to close the runway to park planes," Alyssa Connell, head of operations at Southern Illinois Airport in Murphysboro, Illinois, told CNBC. The airport took reservations for eclipse flights and on Friday reached its maximum threshold for 230 small propeller aircraft and about 45 larger jets and larger turboprops. "This is by far the most aircraft we've ever seen."

Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport in Vermont is scheduled to receive between 100 and 130 general aviation planes on Monday, said Dave Carman, deputy director of aviation operations. It's also expecting some scheduled commercial passenger jet traffic.

"It's the most we've seen in a day," he said. "It's going to be hectic getting out," he said.

Spencer Platt | Getty Images

The eclipse was called out as a major event on the FAA's morning planning call at its command center in Warrenton, Virginia, according to an FAA spokeswoman. Other common obstacles include presidential travel, severe weather or major sports and entertainment events.

The FAA had previously warned pilots about possible disruptions and heavy traffic at a host of airports on or near the eclipse's path.

Delta Air Lines sold special eclipse flights during which passengers could view it from the sky, one from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport to Detroit and another from Austin to Detroit. Other airlines have called out flights that could offer views of the eclipse along the "path of totality."

The eclipse is expected to be a boon for hotels, house rentals and other businesses as tourists swarm in.