Watch: Twitter Whistleblower Peiter ‘Mudge' Zatko Testifies Before the Senate Judiciary Committee

Twitter's former security chief Peiter "Mudge" Zatko is testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday starting at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

Zatko filed a whistleblower complaint against Twitter over the summer, alleging egregious security failings by the company.

The complaint took on extra significance given Twitter's recent lawsuit against Elon Musk, who sought to buy the company for $44 billion but then tried to back out of the deal, claiming Twitter should have been more forthcoming with information about how it calculates its percentage of spam accounts.

A judge in the case recently said Musk could revise his counterclaims to reference issues Zatko raised.

