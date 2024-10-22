Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Watch Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino speak live on stablecoins, regulation

By Tanaya Macheel,CNBC

The logos of the cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), the stablecoin Tether (USDT) and Binance Coin (BNB) can be seen on the trading platform CoinMarketCap.
Picture Alliance | Picture Alliance | Getty Images

[The stream is slated to start at 11:40 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Paolo Ardoino, the CEO of Tether, is set to speak Tuesday at the DC Fintech Week conference at Fannie Mae's headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Tether is the company behind the largest stablecoin, USDT, which is pegged to the U.S. dollar. It is the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, according to CoinMarketCap. USDT accounts for about 71% of the market of U.S. dollar-backed stablecoins, with a market cap of about $120 billion, according to CryptoQuant.

Tether has faced criticism over a lack of transparency, while USDT has come under fire for its alleged use by criminals. Nevertheless, it remains the most popular and most easily accessible stablecoin due to its ubiquity across global exchanges.

Ardoino's remarks arrive as stablecoins become increasingly important to institutions. While the U.S. has been slow to implement clear rules for stablecoin operators and industry partners, Europe's Markets in Crypto-Assets regulation will fully take effect by the end of this year, which could have big implications for Tether.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube. 

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us