Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Watch now: ETF Edge on ETFs adopting hedge fund strategies

By Dominic Chu, CNBC

Watch now: ETF Edge on 2024 – positioning for a recovery?

[The stream is slated to start at 1:10 PM ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

CNBC's ETF Edge is dedicated to the fastest-growing trend in investing right now: ETFs. Every Monday, Dominic Chu will be joined by a panel of top market participants to offer educational and actionable advice to help you build your best portfolio.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us