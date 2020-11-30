Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Watch Live: WHO Holds Briefing on Pandemic After Moderna Says It Will Seek Emergency OK for Vaccine

By Berkeley Lovelace Jr., CNBC

Denis Balibouse | Reuters

[The stream is slated to start at 11 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The World Health Organization is holding a briefing Monday on the coronavirus pandemic after Moderna said it would request emergency clearance from the Food and Drug Administration for its Covid-19 vaccine.

Money Report

coronavirus Nov 29

Top Wall Street Analysts Are Betting on These Stocks Heading Into December

Business 2 hours ago

Nikola Shares Crater by More Than 20% After GM Gives Up Equity Stake in Smaller, Reworked Deal

Moderna will be the second drugmaker to seek emergency use from the FDA after Pfizer, another front-runner in the Covid-19 vaccine race, applied for the same authorization on Nov. 20. The announcement means some Americans could get the first doses of Moderna's two-dose vaccine within a few weeks.

In late October, Moderna said it was in ongoing talks with the WHO-backed COVAX initiative on a tiered pricing proposal for its vaccine, which it's tentatively calling mRNA-1273.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the Covid -19 outbreak.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusBusinessBIOTECHNOLOGYHealth & Scienceepidemics
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us