Trump to speak after White House announces $600 billion Saudi investment in U.S.

President Donald Trump is set to deliver remarks at a U.S.-Saudi investment forum in Riyadh.

The White House announced Saudi Arabia's commitment to invest $600 billion in a series of deals with the United States.

Trump's participation at a U.S.-Saudi investment forum in Riyadh follows a visit with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Among the agreements secured is a nearly $142 billion defense sales deal providing the kingdom with "state-of-the-art warfighting equipment and services from over a dozen U.S. defense firms," the White House said.

That commitment is nearly double Saudi Arabia's 2025 defense budget, which totaled $78 billion. The White House's announcement does not say when the defense deal is expected to conclude.

