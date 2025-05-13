Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump to speak after White House announces $600 billion Saudi investment in U.S.

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

U.S. President Donald J. Trump leaves the Saudi Royal Court with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on May 13, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Win Mcnamee | Getty Images News | Getty Images
  • President Donald Trump is set to deliver remarks at a U.S.-Saudi investment forum in Riyadh.
  • The White House announced Saudi Arabia's commitment to invest $600 billion in a series of deals with the United States.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

[The stream is slated to start at 9:45 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump on Tuesday is set to deliver remarks after the White House announced Saudi Arabia's commitment to invest $600 billion in a series of deals with the United States.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Trump's participation at a U.S.-Saudi investment forum in Riyadh follows a visit with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Among the agreements secured is a nearly $142 billion defense sales deal providing the kingdom with "state-of-the-art warfighting equipment and services from over a dozen U.S. defense firms," the White House said.

That commitment is nearly double Saudi Arabia's 2025 defense budget, which totaled $78 billion. The White House's announcement does not say when the defense deal is expected to conclude.

Money Report

news 10 mins ago

Elon Musk says Starlink was approved in Saudi Arabia

news 12 mins ago

What new grads get wrong about the job search, says Harvard-trained career expert

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us