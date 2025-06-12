Money Report

CNBC
Watch live: Trump signs resolutions to roll back California's EV plans

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

US President Donald Trump speaks during a bill signing event for a bill blocking California’s rule banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035 in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on June 12, 2025.
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images
  • President Donald Trump is signing three resolutions that target California's effort to speed the adoption of electric vehicles.
  • The resolutions repeal and reverse state-level mandates that were supported by former President Joe Biden's administration.
  • General Motors and Toyota had lobbied against California's rules on EVs and gas-powered engines.

President Donald Trump on Thursday is signing three congressional resolutions that target California's statewide efforts to adopt electric vehicles and phase out diesel engines and the sale of gas-powered cars by 2035.

California's plan had been adopted by 11 other states.

"It's been a disaster for this country," Trump said at the White House.

"We officially rescue the U.S. auto industry from destruction by terminating California's electric vehicle mandate," Trump said.

"And they're never coming back."

General Motors and Toyota had lobbied against California's rules.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, during the Biden administration, in December granted California a waiver allowing a mandate that most automotive sales in the state be electric vehicles.

"Under the previous administration, the federal government gave left-wing radicals in California dictatorial powers to control the future of the entire car industry, all over the country, all over the world, actually," Trump said. "Because they have to build a car, they can't build 19 different cars called the same thing."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom in May blasted the resolutions undoing the plan.

"Big polluters and the right-wing propaganda machine have succeeded in buying off the Republican Party," Newsom said.

