Watch live: Trump expected to announce $100 billion investment in U.S. by TSMC

[The stream is slated to start at 1:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is expected on Monday to formally announce a planned $100 billion investment in the U.S. by chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.

The investment will build "cutting-edge chip-making facilities in the U.S., The Wall Street Journal reported earlier Monday.

Trump last month announced a multibillion-dollar AI infrastructure project with Oracle, OpenAI and Softbank.

