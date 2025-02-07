Watch live: Trump and Japanese prime minister hold press conference

[The stream is slated to start at 2:00 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba are set to hold a joint press conference at the White House on Friday.

The presser in the East Room follows a bilateral meeting and lunch between the U.S. and Japanese leader.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

The meeting comes as U.S. Steel pushes Trump to reverse former President Joe Biden's decision to block a takeover of the American company by Japan's Nippon Steel.

CBS News reported earlier Friday that Trump, who once opposed the merger, is considering allowing the $14 billion acquisition to go through.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.