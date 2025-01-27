Money Report

Watch live: Trump addresses House Republican conference in Florida

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at an event about the economy at the Circa Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., January 25, 2025. 
Leah Millis | Reuters

[The stream is slated to start at 5 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is set to address House Republicans at the kickoff of their annual agenda-planning conference on Monday afternoon.

The three-day event is being held at Trump National Doral, the president's golf club in Miami, Florida.

Trump's remarks at the conference come one week after he took office, succeeding former President Joe Biden.

