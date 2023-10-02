Watch live: Top oil CEOs join CNBC at ADIPEC to discuss the energy transition

[The stream is slated to start at 5 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Major oil executives, policymakers and ministers convene in Abu Dhabi at ADIPEC this week to discuss energy markets as the world grapples with a transition to clean energy. It comes just weeks ahead of the COP28 climate talks, which will be held in Dubai later this year.

CNBC's Steve Sedgwick is joined in Abu Dhabi by the CEOs of BP, Shell and other major international energy companies for a discussion on the challenges of the energy transition.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Titled "Actions for a net-zero world: solving the current energy trilemma," Monday's panel includes Murray Auchincloss, interim BP CEO, Occidental CEO Vicki Hollub, Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi, TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne, Shell CEO Wael Sawan and Tengku Muhammad Tufik, the president and CEO of Petronas.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.