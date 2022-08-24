Watch Live: President Biden Speaks About Federal Student Loan Forgiveness and the Payment Pause

[This stream is set to start at 2:15 p.m. ET.]

President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he will forgive $10,000 in federal student debt for most borrowers, fulfilling a campaign pledge and delivering financial relief to millions of Americans.

Biden will cancel up to $20,000 for recipients of Pell Grants.

The relief will be limited to Americans earning less than $125,000 per year, or $250,000 for married couples or heads of households. The relief is also capped at the amount of a borrower's outstanding eligible debt.

The president will also extend the payment pause on most federal student loans through Dec. 31, 2022. The pause began in the Trump administration as a response to the pandemic. The payments have since been suspended repeatedly.

At least 9 million borrowers could have their balances entirely cleared by Biden's plan, according to higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz.

