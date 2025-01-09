Money Report

Watch live: Biden to deliver eulogy at Jimmy Carter's state funeral

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

A joint services body bearer team carries the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter from the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, to head to Washington National Cathedral for a State Funeral. 
Susan Walsh | Via Reuters

[The stream is slated to start at 9:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Joe Biden will deliver a eulogy Thursday morning at the state funeral for former President Jimmy Carter.

The speech at the Washington National Cathedral will serve as one of Biden's final public speaking appearances before he leaves the White House on Jan. 20.

As Biden honors Carter's legacy and prepares to hand power over to President-elect Donald Trump, he is also leading the federal response to historic wildfires that have decimated thousands of acres of Los Angeles and continue to rapidly spread.

Biden was briefed before the funeral on the latest impacts of the wildfires. He plans to gather top administration officials on Thursday afternoon for a briefing on the government's response to the disaster.

Biden will be speaking to an audience that includes all four other living U.S. presidents.

Trump was seated next to former President Barack Obama in one of the front rows along with former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton. Former Vice Presidents Mike Pence and Al Gore sat together in the next row back.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff sat in front of the president-elect and his predecessors. They were joined by Biden and first lady Jill Biden before the service began.

