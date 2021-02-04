Watch Live: Biden Gives First Remarks on Foreign Policy and National Security at State Department

President Joe Biden's early foreign policy priorities will center on establishing "a position of strength" for the U.S., his national security advisor said.

President Joe Biden is set to give his first remarks on foreign policy and national security at the State Department Thursday.

"His remarks are not going to be the totality of his foreign policy. They're going to be focused on his early decisions and actions," Jake Sullivan, Biden's national security advisor, said in a press conference earlier Thursday.

Biden's early priorities will center on establishing "a position of strength" for the U.S., including revitalizing global alliances, Sullivan said.

The president's remarks follow a speech to State Department employees.

"Later today I'm going to go up on the eighth floor and send a clear message to the world. America is back," Biden told State Department staff. "Diplomacy is back."

The president is expected to make a number of foreign policy announcements in his remarks, followed by executive actions.

Biden will announce the end of U.S. support for offensive operations in Yemen, according to Sullivan. The president is expected to name Tim Lenderking as the U.S. envoy for Yemen, NBC News reported.

Biden is also expected to announce his intention to raise the limit on the number of refugees allowed to enter the U.S.

The State Department visit comes a day after the Biden administration extended a nuclear weapons treaty with Russia for five more years.

The president faces growing pressure to impose sanctions on Russia for allegedly poisoning dissident Alexei Navalny, who was arrested upon his return to Moscow from Berlin, Germany.

Biden's visit also follows the latest coup in Myanmar that provides an early test to the president's pledge to work more closely with allies in Asia.

