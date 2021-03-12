Money Report

coronavirus

Watch Live: Biden and Harris Deliver Remarks on $1.9 Trillion Covid Relief Package

By Hannah Miao, CNBC

Tom Brenner | Reuters
  President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to deliver remarks Friday afternoon on the $1.9 trillion Covid relief package.

[The stream is slated to start at 2:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to deliver remarks Friday afternoon on the $1.9 trillion Covid relief package.

The president on Thursday signed into law the American Rescue Plan, his first major legislative victory in office.

Biden directed states to make all adults eligible for a Covid vaccine by May 1 during his first primetime address Thursday evening.

