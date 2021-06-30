Money Report

Watch Live: Authorities Give Update on Florida Condo Collapse as Death Toll Rises

By Annika Kim Constantino, CNBC

Giorgio Viera | AFP | Getty Images

[The stream is slated to start at 6:30 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Authorities provided updates on the collapse of a 12-story Florida condominium building in a press conference Wednesday evening. 

Authorities addressed the progress of search-and-rescue efforts at the site of the collapse of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, a town just north of Miami. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said there are 18 confirmed deaths and 145 people unaccounted for. 

Authorities are also discussed contingency plans for severe weather, such as tropical hurricanes, that could further stretch responders' painstaking search efforts. 

