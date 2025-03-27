Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Watch incoming SEC chair Paul Atkins' Senate confirmation hearing

By Tanaya Macheel, CNBC

CEO of Patomak Global Partners Paul Atkins takes part in a strategic and policy CEO discussion with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Eisenhower Execution Office Building in Washington, U.S., April 11, 2017. 
Joshua Roberts | Reuters

[The stream is slated to start at 10:00 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

President Donald Trump's nominee for chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will appear before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs on Thursday morning for his confirmation hearing.

Trump tapped Paul Atkins, CEO of Patomak Global Partners and former SEC commissioner, in December. Commissioner Mark Uyeda is serving as acting chair until Atkins' confirmation.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

"The current regulatory environment for our financial system inhibits investment and too often punishes success," Atkins said in prepared remarks. "Unclear, overly politicized, complicated, and burdensome regulations are stifling capital formation, while American investors are flooded with disclosures that do the opposite of helping them understand the true risks of an investment. It is time to reset priorities and return common sense to the SEC."

Atkins is also expected to discuss how the cryptocurrency industry is regulated as a "top priority of his chairmanship." He would succeed Gary Gensler, whose notorious regulation-by-enforcement approach to crypto antagonized the digital industry.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube. 

Money Report

news 15 mins ago

Nvidia to anchor CoreWeave IPO at $40 a share, source says

news 29 mins ago

Hinge CEO: I use this ‘life hack' to sharpen my mental resilience—it ‘instantly' makes me think positively

Get Your Ticket to Pro LIVE
Join us at the New York Stock Exchange!

Uncertain markets? Gain an edge with CNBC Pro LIVE, an exclusive, inaugural event at the historic New York Stock Exchange.

In today's dynamic financial landscape, access to expert insights is paramount. As a CNBC Pro subscriber, we invite you to join us for our first exclusive, in-person CNBC Pro LIVE event at the iconic NYSE on Thursday, June 12.

Join interactive Pro clinics led by our Pros Carter Worth, Dan Niles and Dan Ives, with a special edition of Pro Talks with Tom Lee. You'll also get the opportunity to network with CNBC experts, talent and other Pro subscribers during an exciting cocktail hour on the legendary trading floor. Tickets are limited! 

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Cherry Blossoms in DC Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us