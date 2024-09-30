Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell speak live on economy, policy views

By Jeff Cox,CNBC

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference following the September meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee at the William McChesney Martin Jr. Federal Reserve Board Building on September 18, 2024 in Washington, DC. 
Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images

[The stream is slated to start at 1:55 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak Monday to the National Association for Business Economists during the organization's annual conference in Nashville.

The central bank chair is delivering his assessment on the economy as well as his policy views.

Following the speech, Powell will speak in a moderated discussion with Ellen Zentner, global head of thematic and macro investing at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

The speech comes less than two weeks after the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee approved a half-percentage-point reduction in its key overnight borrowing rate, the first rate reduction in more than four years. Markets expect the Fed to follow up with additional cuts this year and in 2025 depending on the path of the economic data.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube. 

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us