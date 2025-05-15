Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell deliver live remarks on policy review

By Jeff Cox, CNBC

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a press conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee on interest rate policy in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 7, 2025.
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

[The stream is slated to start at 8:40 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks Thursday morning to the Thomas Laubach Research Conference.

The topic of Powell's presentation will be the review the central bank is conducting this year of its policy framework. Conducted every five years, the framework review helps provide officials with a blueprint for monetary policy ahead.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Following the last review, the Fed outlined a policy that became known as flexible average inflation targeting. The move was a stated intent to allow inflation to run slightly over the central bank's 2% target for a period of time in the interest of providing full and inclusive employment across the economy, including for race and gender.

However, a year later inflation began to escalate, eventually hitting a 40-year high and forcing the Fed into a series of aggressive interest rate increases.

Read more:
Fed holds rates steady as it notes rising uncertainty and stagflation risk
Powell may have a hard time avoiding Trump's 'Too Late' label
Fed's Powell indicates tariffs could pose a challenge between controlling inflation, boosting growth

Money Report

news 3 mins ago

If you invested $1,000 in Walmart 10 years ago, here's how much money you'd have now

news 18 mins ago

Here's exactly how unaffordable today's housing market is — and where it's getting worse

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube. 

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us