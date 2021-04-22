Watch Christine Lagarde Speaking After the ECB's Latest Rate Decision

[The stream is slated to start at 08:30 ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is giving a press conference after the bank's latest monetary policy decision.
Money Report
The ECB held off making any significant moves Thursday, keeping interest rates and coronavirus stimulus unchanged.
Investors will likely look out for any comments from Lagarde on when its massive monetary stimulus might start to be wound down.
