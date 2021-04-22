Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Economy

Watch Christine Lagarde Speaking After the ECB's Latest Rate Decision

By CNBC.com staff, CNBC

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

[The stream is slated to start at 08:30 ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is giving a press conference after the bank's latest monetary policy decision.

Money Report

Italy 11 mins ago

Italian Hospital Worker Reportedly Took Home Nearly $650,000 Despite Skipping Work for 15 Years

AT&T Inc. 11 mins ago

What to Watch Today: U.S. Stock Futures Steady After a Wall Street Comeback

The ECB held off making any significant moves Thursday, keeping interest rates and coronavirus stimulus unchanged.

Investors will likely look out for any comments from Lagarde on when its massive monetary stimulus might start to be wound down.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube. 

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

EconomyMarketsfinanceBanksEuropean Central Bank
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us