Watch BlackRock CEO Larry Fink speak live after deal to purchase Panama ports

By Spencer Kimball, CNBC

Larry Fink, BlackRock CEO speaks on CNBC’s Squawk Box outside the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 23, 2025.
Gerry Miller | CNBC 

[The stream is slated to start at 2:20 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink is scheduled to speak Monday at S&P Global's CERAWeek energy conference in Houston, Texas.

BlackRock agreed earlier this month to purchase a 90% stake in the Panama Ports Company, which operates the ports of Balboa and Cristobal in the Central American nation. BlackRock is buying the majority stake from Hong Kong's CK Hutchinson for $22.8 billion.

The BlackRock deal comes as President Donald Trump has threatened to take control of the Panama Canal. Trump has called CK Hutchinson's controlling stake in the ports a national security threat.

The president praised the deal during his March 4 address to a joint session of Congress.

"My administration will be reclaiming the Panama Canal, and we've already started doing it," Trump said. "Just today, a large American company announced they are buying both ports around the Panama Canal."

