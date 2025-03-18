Money Report

Watch NASA astronauts return to Earth on SpaceX capsule after months on the ISS

By Michele Luhn, CNBC

NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore, Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov and NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Suni Williams pose for a photo at the hatch a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule before closing the hatch in preparation for undocking from the ISS to begin their return to Earth March 17, 2025 in this still image taken from video. 
Nasa | Via Reuters

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are set to splash down on Earth on Tuesday evening after spending more than nine months in space.

They were originally supposed to be at the International Space Station for a little over a week, but their stay was extended after the Boeing Starliner capsule that they took in June experienced issues.

Instead, Wilmore and Williams are returning on a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft with fellow NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov.

