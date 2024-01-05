Want to land a better job in 2024? 4 simple steps to kickstart your search

New year, new job?

According to a December CNBC|SurveyMonkey Workforce Survey of 7,776 U.S. workers, 36% of respondents have seriously considered quitting their job in the last three months.

Survey respondents say the most important factors to their happiness on the job are meaningful work (33%), being paid well (23%), and having control over how they do their work (16%).

Experts say the first quarter of the year is a good time to look for a new position that may fulfill some of those desires. Businesses typically start the year with refreshed budgets that allow them to expand teams, kick off new initiatives and hire employees.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

But with so many people assessing their New Year's resolutions and thinking about a new role or career switch, you'll need to stand out from the pack if you want to land a plum position. If you're accelerating your job search this month, here are a few places to start:

Refresh your resume, and don't be afraid to use AI helpers

If you've been in the same position for a few years, there's a chance your resume hasn't been updated since you landed your current role. Recruiters and hiring managers may only spend a few seconds skimming your CV, but that makes it all the more important to have one that's easy to read, and shows you meet their qualifications at a glance.

You can use AI tools to help you out. Many experts recommend using ChatGPT as a resume companion. You can have it help you with your format, bullet points and even incorporating words and phrases from a particular job listing into your experience section. Just be careful — AI tools are known to "hallucinate" information, Top Resume career expert Amanda Augustine told CNBC Make It in September, so make sure to be a careful proofreader.

Update your LinkedIn, highlighting skills and promotions

The vast majority of recruiters use LinkedIn as an additional vetting tool for job candidates. So, having an up-to-date profile can boost your chances of finding a new job that suits you and your desires. Make sure your skills section is filled out — with at least five skills — and don't forget to include any promotions you've received.

Updating your LinkedIn profile on a regular basis can even be a good idea if you're not actively applying to new jobs but are in the early stages of considering a switch. Keeping your info current can help recruiters who are scouting the platform for potential new hires find you.

Just don't use the "open to work" sign on your profile, said former Google recruiter Nolan Church, now the CEO of talent marketplace Continuum. It looks a little desperate.

Don't waste time on a cover letter unless it's required

According to former Disney recruiter and HR executive Simon Taylor, cover letters are "entirely optional for roles typically requiring college degrees, and become less relevant for those further along in their career." Most employers simply aren't looking to read another 600 words on why you want the job.

That said, if an application does ask for a cover letter and you do decide to send one, make it worth your time and theirs. "Cover letters are only valuable if they are personalized," Taylor says. So make sure you include not only the role you're applying for but what makes you and your experience an outstanding fit for the position.

Prepare your industry knowledge, interview talking points and wardrobe

Set aside some time for research.

You'll want to not only have a good sense of the position you're applying for and the company from its own website and corporate communications, but also a larger context for industry trends or interesting news in the space — just in case the hiring manager throws you an interview curveball. Make sure to brush up on your answers for common questions — like "Tell me about yourself" — and take note of a few to add to your list of questions you can ask any prospective employer.

It's also a good time to check your closet. With the rise of remote work and hybrid schedules, workwear has erred toward the more casual side of business casual as of late. For interviews, you still want to dress the part — so check out the website or Instagram of anywhere you're applying to see what employees are wearing so you can match the vibe. If you're still in doubt, ask a recruiter about what your prospective employer will be expecting.

DON'T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter!

Check out:

The worst way to answer 'What are your weaknesses?' according to a 25-year hiring pro

