Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Walmart to buy TV maker Vizio for $2.3 billion in move to grow its ad business

By Jacob Pramuk,CNBC

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
  • Walmart is buying TV maker Vizio for $2.3 billion in cash.
  • The move is a bid to boost the big-box retailer's high-margin ad business.
  • Walmart has long been a major seller of Vizio's TVs.

Walmart has agreed to buy TV maker Vizio, the companies announced Tuesday, as the largest U.S. retailer grows its high-profit ad business.

Walmart will acquire Vizio for $2.3 billion, or $11.50 per share, in cash. Vizio shares, which spiked after reports of the deal first emerged last week, closed at $9.53 on Friday.

The big-box retailer announced the acquisition as it reported fourth-quarter earnings.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Walmart and its Sam's Club warehouse chain have long been major sellers of Vizio devices. But in buying the company, Walmart touted the potential to boost its ad business through Vizio's SmartCast Operating System, which allows users to stream free ad-supported content on their TVs.

As it pushes for higher profits, the retail titan has tried to expand its media business Walmart Connect, which comes with bigger profit margins than selling groceries or clothing. The segment's advertising sales grew 22% in the fourth quarter.

"We believe VIZIO's customer-centric operating system provides great viewing experiences at attractive price points. We also believe it enables a profitable advertising business that is rapidly scaling," said Seth Dallaire, executive vice president and chief revenue officer of Walmart U.S., in a statement.

Money Report

news 33 mins ago

5 charts that show why Americans are currently in a better place ‘both economically and psychologically'

news 1 hour ago

Elon Musk says first Neuralink patient can control a computer mouse through thinking

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us