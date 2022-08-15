Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Walmart Strikes Streaming Deal With Paramount, Report Says

By Melissa Repko, CNBC

Rafael Henrique | Lightrocket | Getty Images

Walmart has reached a deal with Paramount Global to offer its streaming service as a perk of the retailer's subscription service, Walmart+, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

The retailer launched Walmart+ nearly two years ago to drive sales and deeper customer engagement. The membership program is the company's answer to Amazon Prime. It includes perks like free grocery delivery to the home and gas discounts.

Neither Walmart nor Paramount immediately responded to a request for comment.

Walmart will report its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us