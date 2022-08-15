Walmart Strikes Streaming Deal With Paramount, Report Says

Walmart has reached a deal with Paramount Global to offer its streaming service as a perk of the retailer's subscription service, Walmart+, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

The retailer launched Walmart+ nearly two years ago to drive sales and deeper customer engagement. The membership program is the company's answer to Amazon Prime. It includes perks like free grocery delivery to the home and gas discounts.

Neither Walmart nor Paramount immediately responded to a request for comment.

Walmart will report its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.