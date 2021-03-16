Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
CAT

Walgreens and These Other Dow Stocks Are Having Their Best Quarters in Decades

By Keris Lahiff, CNBC

Noam Galai | Getty Images

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is hovering at record highs and a handful of its components are performing even better.

Walgreens, Chevron, Intel, Caterpillar and Boeing are among the stocks leading the blue chip index higher. Walgreens and Chevron are on track for their best quarters since the early 1980s, while Intel is seeing its best gain since 2003.

Money Report

politics 10 mins ago

Russia and Iran Tried to Interfere With 2020 Election, U.S. Intelligence Agencies Say

social media 23 mins ago

How to Block Spam Calls by Sending Unknown Numbers Straight to Voicemail on Your iPhone

Mark Tepper, president of Strategic Wealth Partners, said their upside now appears limited.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"I think it makes sense to rotate out," Tepper told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Monday. "Look at some of these big winners like Chevron, Caterpillar. Caterpillar is trading at all-time highs right now. It's up substantially from where it was January of 2020. So it seems like all of the good news and then some is already priced in for a lot of these companies."

Instead, Tepper is looking to some of the relative underperformers for better value – two names he likes are Walmart and Visa.

"When you look at Walmart, a family of four is about to have $5,600 of 'stimmy' money dropped directly in their laps and for the individuals where this money is going to move the needle the most, Walmart is their go-to store," Tepper said.

As for Visa, he said it could be an unexpected beneficiary of the reopening trade.

"While I certainly do not think e-commerce is going away, I do think you're going to see a rebound in in-person transactions," he said. "The consumer is going to spend. Whether it's done on credit cards or debit cards, Visa is going to benefit, I think there's an opportunity to catch up there."

Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, pinpoints another Dow stock that he believes has a strong "tactical" position.

"One name that stands out to us within the Dow … is Honeywell International, part of the industrial sector," Wald said during the same interview.

He points out Honeywell's fourth-quarter strength against the S&P 500 after its underperformance through 2019 and into 2020

"It has since settled back into support, into that prior breakout, into the rising slope of its 200-day [moving] average, trying to turn higher again. And we think that that inflection there has some legs to it and Honeywell becomes an outperformer over the coming months again," said Wald.

Disclosure: Strategic Wealth Partners holds WMT and V.

Disclaimer

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

CATbaBoeing Co
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us