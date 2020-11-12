Money Report

Unity Stock Falls in First Earnings Since IPO After It Reports Loss

By Salvador Rodriguez, CNBC

Gus Ruelas | Reuters
  • Video game software developer Unity Software's stock fell more than 6% in after-hours trading on Thursday as the company posted widening net losses in its third-quarter earnings. 

Here's what they reported:

  • Loss per share: 97 cents
  • Revenue: $200.8 million
  • Net loss: $144.7 million

CNBC does not compare reported earnings and revenue to Wall Street estimates for a company's first report as a public company, as uncertain share counts can skew expectations.

The company posted a net loss of $144.7 million, down 218% from a net loss of $45.5 million a year prior. Revenue, however, grew to $200.8 million, up 53.3% year-over-year from $130.9 million.

Unity gives developers the tools to create 3D titles for phones, consoles and the web without having to code for each platform. "Pokemon Go" and "Iron man VR" are among the games developed using Unity's software. It's also used for games published by Electronic ArtsTake-Two InteractiveTencent and Ubisoft.

Thursday's earnings report is Unity's first since the company went public in September.

