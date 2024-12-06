UnitedHealthcare CEO killing: Police believe person of interest left New York, report says

Police believe that the person of interest being sought in connection with the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson left New York City shortly after the slaying.

Top NYPD brass told CNN that surveillance footage of the person of interest in Wednesday's fatal shooting of Thompson took a cab from the Upper West Side of Manhattan to the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Washington Heights, next to the George Washington Bridge.

Thompson was gunned down in midtown on his way into the Hilton Hotel for an investor meeting for UnitedHealth Group, the parent company of his insurance subsidiary.

Police believe that the person of interest being sought in connection with the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson left New York City shortly after the slaying, potentially on a bus, a new report says.

Top NYPD brass told CNN that surveillance footage of the person of interest in Wednesday's fatal shooting of Thompson took a cab from the Upper West Side of Manhattan to the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Washington Heights, right next to the George Washington Bridge.

The man then entered the bus terminal, according to NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

"Those buses are interstate buses," Kenny told CNN. "That's why we believe he may have left

New York City."

Kenny said that police are trying to determine which bus the man might have boarded.

"We have video of him entering the Port Authority Bus Terminal. We don't have any video of him exiting so we believe he may have gotten on a bus," Kenny said.

In addition to westbound buses, the terminal also has shuttle vans that carry passengers over the GWB on the other side of the Hudson River to Fort Lee, New Jersey and to points further west.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.