US launches Operation Prosperity Guardian to defend Red Sea shipping lanes from Houthi attacks

The U.S. launched Operation Prosperity Guardian, an expansion of its maritime defense force in the Red Sea amid mounting attacks from the Iran-backed Houthi rebel group.

Several major companies like BP and Maersk have paused shipping in the Red Sea as danger from Houthi drone strikes escalates.

An expanded military presence in the Red Sea comes as the U.S. eyes potential flare-ups of spreading regional conflict as the Israel-Hamas war continues.

U.S. officials on Monday expanded a multinational maritime force in the Red Sea to defend against escalating attacks from the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, which have impeded international shipping routes.

"The recent escalation in reckless Houthi attacks originating from Yemen threatens the free flow of commerce, endangers innocent mariners, and violates international law," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in the announcement.

The new defense, named Operation Prosperity Guardian, builds on the power of the Combined Maritime Forces, a 39-member international coalition. The CMF operates under the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet in Bahrain to protect maritime access and stability.

A subdivision of the forces, called Task Force 153 is dedicated to the Red Sea. "What we're trying to do is is strengthen and bolster it, and operationalize it, in ways that perhaps it hadn't been operationalized prior to these Houthi attacks," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said of Task Force 153 on Monday

The expansion comes as a flood of companies pause their shipping activity along that popular Suez Canal route due to the elevated threat from the Houthis. Oil giant BP announced Monday it would temporarily suspend its shipping in the Red Sea, joining companies like shipping firms Maersk, MSC and others.

Operation Prosperity Guardian will aim to deter further Houthi attacks as the U.S. eyes potential flare-ups of regional conflict amid the Israel-Hamas war. The U.S. has so far shot down dozens of Houthi drones heading towards commercial ships.

Andrew Caballero-reynolds | Afp | Getty Images

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is currently visiting Israel, and has a series of meetings scheduled Tuesday to discuss further responses to the Houthi attacks with regional officials. Kirby said he expected more details on the Red Sea defense strategy to be announced after those meetings.

In recent weeks, Yemen's Houthi rebel group has launched a slew of drone attacks against commercial ships crossing the Red Sea. The Iran-backed Houthis have previously warned that any ship connected to Israel is a "legitimate target" until the war in Gaza ends, and many commercial ships have been caught in the crossfire.