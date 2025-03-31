Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

United Microelectronics shares pop more than 10% on report of potential GlobalFoundries deal

By Samantha Subin, CNBC

The GlobalFoundries semiconductor manufacturing facility in Malta, New York, on June 18, 2024.
Cindy Schultz | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • U.S. shares of Taiwan-based United Microelectronics popped more than 10% on news that it is looking to potentially merge with GlobalFoundries.
  • Nikkei reported the news, citing sources familiar with the deal.
  • The merger would create a company based in the U.S with production capabilities in Asia, the U.S. and Europe and potentially become an alternative to Taiwan Semiconductor, according to the report.

U.S. semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries is reportedly weighing a merger with Taiwan-based United Microelectronics.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

U.S. shares of United Microelectronics popped 13% on the news, while GlobalFoundries shares dipped about 1%. Nikkei reported the news, citing sources familiar with the deal.

The merger would create a company based in the U.S with production capabilities in Asia, the U.S. and Europe, according to the report. The combined entity would aim to secure American access to mature chips amid potential risks from China competition and tensions between China and Taiwan, Nikkei reported.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

The new company would eventually invest in research and development in the U.S. and potentially become an alternative to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the report said. Taiwan Semiconductor announced a $100 billion investment in the U.S. earlier this month to bolster chip manufacturing. The deal brought the company's total investment in the U.S. to $165 billion.

Taiwan has become a hub for global chip manufacturing, building chips for some of the largest companies such Nvidia and Apple. Taiwan Semiconductor is by far the leading worldwide supplier.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

Amazon's Nova AI agent launch puts it up against rivals OpenAI, Anthropic

news 2 hours ago

CoreWeave shares slump nearly 8% in second day of trading

Both GlobalFoundries and United Microelectronics have reportedly discussed the merger and informed government officials from both countries. United Microelectronic had previously looked into buying or building production plants in the U.S. but ditched the possibility due to costs, Nikkei reported.

Read the full report here.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Cherry Blossoms in DC Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us