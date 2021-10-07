Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

United Airlines Ramps Up Domestic Schedule to the Most Flights Since the Pandemic Began, Expecting a Surge in Holiday Travel

By Leslie Josephs, CNBC

Kamil Krzaczynski Reuters
  • United Airlines says it will fly 3,500 flights daily domestic flights in December.
  • That capacity is 91% of what it flew in 2019.
  • The schedule continues to focus on outdoor destinations like beach and ski destinations.
  • International travel remains hampered by flight destinations.

United Airlines is planning to ramp up its December schedule to 3,500 domestic flights a day, the most it's flown in the U.S. since the pandemic began, expecting a surge in holiday travel.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Chicago-based airline's schedule includes more capacity to ski and beach destinations, including as many as 195 daily flights to 12 Florida airports, its most ever. United first announced its expansion of Florida service last year, part of carriers' push to serve destinations that give travelers the ability to physically distance during the pandemic and also avoid other cities' limits on travel and other activities.

International travel remains hampered by ever-changing travel restrictions. The Biden administration, however, has said it plans to lift Covid-era rules barring many international visitors in early November, replacing them with vaccine and other requirements.

Money Report

United States 34 mins ago

What the Deal on the Debt Ceiling Means for You

Business 52 mins ago

Developers Are Building Ways to Skirt Apple's Cut of In-App Purchases in Preparation for New Rules

Airline executives say carriers' recovery is closely tied to a drop in case rates. United in September said it trimmed its third-quarter schedule following the surge in Covid cases and a decline in bookings in late summer.

United said flight searches on its website and app for holiday travel are up 16% compared with 2019.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusBusinesspoliticsUS: NewsBusiness News
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us