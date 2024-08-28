UK's Starmer, Germany's Scholz seek to strengthen ties in post-Brexit reset

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met on Wednesday in Berlin to discuss a bilateral agreement between the countries.

The agreement is set to span defence, energy security, economic and climate change topics among others, the leaders said in a press conference.

Starmer is visiting Berlin as part of a multi-day trip to Germany and France.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met in Berlin on Wednesday with a view to deepen ties amid a broader reset of relations after London's exit from the European Union.

In a press conference following the meeting, Starmer said areas of the bilateral agreement under discussion could include energy security, defence, climate change and economic themes. A strong relationship between the countries was also highly important for economic growth, the U.K. leader added, noting that Scholz and he had also spoken about an action plan for illegal migration.

A deal is not expected to be formally struck until the end of the year.

Scholz on Wednesday described Germany and the U.K. as "special partners," according to a CNBC translation, while Starmer said the two already had a strong relationship and were now building on that.

Since taking office in July, Starmer has repeatedly said his government would seek to "reset" relationships between the U.K. and European countries. The British prime minister is visiting Berlin as part of a multi-day trip to Germany and France to meet with several political and business leaders.

"We have a once in a generation opportunity to reset our relationship with Europe and strive for genuine, ambitious partnerships that deliver for the British people," Starmer said ahead of the trip.

"We must turn a corner on Brexit and fix the broken relationships left behind by the previous government," he added.