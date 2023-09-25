Ukraine war live updates: Ukraine and U.S. to jointly produce weapons; Russia inflicts ‘significant damage' on Odesa in attack

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Ukraine's important port city of Odesa suffered what officials called "significant damage" in a large-scale Russian attack overnight.

Ukraine's southern defense forces said 19 Shahed-136/131 type attacking drones, 12 Kalibr missiles and 2 Onyx supersonic missiles were used in the attack on Odesa. It said its air defense forces had shot down 19 drones and 11 Kalibr missiles but port infrastructure was hit and granaries destroyed.

Nurphoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images

Meanwhile, Russia said it had destroyed Ukrainian drones targeting two Russian regions and occupied Crimea overnight.

U.S. and Ukraine to produce weapons and defense systems together

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address on Sunday that the U.S. had agreed to jointly produce weapons with Kyiv.

"There is a historic decision by the United States to jointly produce weapons and defense systems. In particular, air defense. This is something that was an absolute fantasy until recently. But it will become a reality. We will make it a reality," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy has spent the last week in the U.S. and Canada, having attended the latest U.N. General Assembly in New York before separate talks with President Joe Biden and then Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"It was a productive week. Very productive. We have many good defense and other decisions," Zelenskyy said, listing defense packages from the U.S. including artillery, shells, HIMARS munitions, air defense missiles, additional air defense systems and tactical vehicles, and some other types of weapons that will prove themselves on the battlefield.

"From Canada, we have a decision on long-term defense support worth half a billion U.S. dollars. In particular, these are medevac vehicles, which are very much needed at the front ... We have agreed on their production and supply," he added.

— Holly Ellyatt

Russia says it destroyed Ukrainian drones over Black Sea, Crimea, Russian regions

Russia said its air defense systems destroyed Ukrainian drones over Russian territory as well as Crimea overnight.

Posting on Telegram, the Russian Defense Ministry said two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles had been intercepted over the territory of Kursk in southwestern Russia, and two other drones destroyed over the neighboring Bryansk region. Both regions have been targeted a number of times in alleged Ukrainian drone attacks against Russian territory. Kyiv has been tight-lipped about such attacks.

Natalya Krutova | Reuters

The defense ministry also said four Ukrainian drones had been destroyed over the northwestern part of the Black Sea and over Russian-occupied Crimea.

It was not immediately known whether there was any damage or injuries as a result of the reported attacks.

CNBC was not able to independently verify the information and there was no comment from Ukraine.

—Holly Ellyatt

Ukraine's port city of Odesa suffers 'significant damage' in attack

"Unfortunately, the enemy hit the port infrastructure," officials said on Telegram.

"The sea station in Odesa suffered significant damage, a fire broke out in the building of the station hotel, which has not been functioning for several years. Firefighters promptly eliminated it," the post translated by NBC said. Onyx missiles destroyed granaries but no one was hurt.

Yulii Zozulia | Future Publishing | Getty Images

"As a result of falling debris during combat operations, the warehouse buildings of one of the enterprises and a private house in the suburbs of Odesa were damaged and ignited," the post added. Fires have since been extinguished.

— Holly Ellyatt