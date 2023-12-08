Ukraine war live updates: U.S. aid hangs in balance after failed vote; Russia switches tactics in battle for Avdiivka

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images

The fate of U.S. aid for Ukraine hangs in the balance — little progress has been made since Senate Republicans on Wednesday blocked an emergency spending bill to provide billions in funds for Kyiv, Israel and domestic security for the Mexican border.

Republicans, many of whom are growing wary of the level of U.S. funding for Ukraine, are leveraging the bill to seek tighter immigration controls on the U.S. border with Mexico. Biden has indicated some willingness to make changes on border policy to pass what he argues is a crucial support package for Ukraine, the U.S. and the world, but the issue remains in limbo.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Democratic leader of the Senate Chuck Schumer said Thursday that either Republicans take up an amendment offer or negotiations must resume. But uncertainty remains over what can be agreed before the holiday break.

The White House warned earlier this week that U.S. provision of military supplies Ukraine will likely run out by the end of the year without the release of additional funds. The bill includes $50 billion in security assistance as well as humanitarian and economic aid for Kyiv.

In Ukraine, troops continue to fight to recapture territory and reinforce defensive lines as harsh winter conditions set in.

Officials reported heavy Russian use of aerial attacks in eastern Ukraine, as well as the use of smaller attack groups in the intense struggle for the bombarded city of Avdiivka in the eastern Donetsk region, where losses on both sides are mounting.

In his nightly address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Japan for agreeing a $4.5 billion aid package for Ukraine, calling the country "consistent and very principled in its support of our country and our people."

Zelenskyy also flagged upcoming parliamentary votes regarding what Ukraine needs to do to prepare for the start of negotiations with the EU over membership.

Russia adopts new tactic in intense fight for Donetsk's Avdiivka

Libkos | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Ground fighting has intensified as Ukrainian forces battle to hold off Russian advances on the war-torn city of Avdiivka, officials say.

Located 22 km north of the Russian-held regional center of Donetsk, Avdiivka has come under heavy bombardment by Russian forces for months, and just 1,500 residents are reported to remain from a pre-war population of more than 32,000.

Libkos | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Ukrainian serviceman Andriy Shyshuk said Russia had switched tactics to sending groups of up to five men on the offensive along with armored vehicles, air cover and bursts of heavy fire, Reuters reported.

Separately, a Ukrainian military spokesperson said the number of combat clashes on the front line had "significantly increased," and that Russian losses of personnel and equipment were mounting.

Libkos | Getty Images News | Getty Images

— Jenni Reid

Ukraine using trains to move blocked lorries across Polish border

Global Images Ukraine | Getty Images

Ukraine began using train platforms on Thursday to bypass a border blockade by Polish truck drivers, Ukrzalynitsya, Ukraine's rail network, said.

The first train deployed in the operation moved 23 trucks across the border from Ukraine into Poland, a statement said.

Officials were working out ways to speed up the procedure and efforts were underway to have trucks moved in the opposite direction, into Ukraine.

Drivers were being moved across the border by bus, the statement said.

Polish truckers began blocking the main corridors into Ukraine last month in protests against the terms of EU access for Ukrainian lorries. The blockage has led to higher prices for fuel and some food items as well as delays to drone deliveries to the Ukrainian army.

Valeriy Tkachyov, deputy director of the commercial department at Ukrainian railways, earlier told Interfax Ukraine news agency that the train was loaded and ready to go.

Tkachyov said the Ukrainian and Polish sides were currently harmonising technical issues.

"As soon as this test train passes and all is well, we will launch this on a mass scale," Tkachyov said.

Ukrainian authorities say about 3,000 trucks are blocked on the Polish side of the border and authorities have not been able to agree with the protesters on terms to stop the action.

Polish hauliers' main demand is to stop Ukrainian truckers having permit-free access to the European Union, something that Kyiv and Brussels say is impossible.

— Reuters

The hardest part of Ukraine's winter period is ahead, intelligence official says

Global Images Ukraine | Getty Images News | Getty Images

The hardest part of the winter period is yet to come, an Ukrainian intelligence official said Thursday, warning that Ukraine needs to strengthen air defenses ahead of expected Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

"Russia is retaining certain capabilities to produce various types of weapons. It is a serious challenge for Ukraine's security and defense forces and the pro-Ukrainian coalition. We need more support. The hardest part of winter is ahead," Andrii Yusov, the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate at Ukraine's defense ministry, said during a nationwide telethon Thursday, media outlet Ukrinform reported.

State Emergency Service Of Ukraine | via Reuters

Russia's missile stocks are much lower compared to last year and the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Yusov said, but he warned that the threat of Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's civil and energy infrastructure remains.

Ukraine has braced itself for another season of intense attacks on its power networks after its experience last year of attacks and power blackouts. State-owned power grid operator Ukrenergo said in April that Russian forces had used over 1,200 missiles and drones to attack Ukraine's energy infrastructure since October 2022. With 250 of those weapons hitting their desired targets, over 40% of the energy grid was damaged, the operator said.

State Emergency Service Of Ukraine | via Reuters

Ukrenergo described last winter as "the most difficult heating season in the history of the Ukrainian energy system," saying "no European energy system has experienced such a large-scale destruction attempt."

— Holly Ellyatt

U.S. Senate Republican block Ukraine, Israel aid bill over border dispute

An emergency spending bill to provide billions of dollars in new security assistance for Ukraine and Israel was blocked in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday as Republicans pressed their demands for tougher measures to control immigration at the U.S. border with Mexico.

The vote was 49 in favor to 51 against, leaving the $110.5 billion measure short of the 60 votes needed in the 100-member Senate to pave the way to start debate, threatening President Joe Biden's push to provide new aid before the end of 2023.

The vote was along party lines, with every Senate Republican voting no along with Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent who generally votes with Democrats but had expressed concerns about funding Israel's "current inhumane military strategy" against Palestinians.

The bill would provide about $50 billion in new security assistance for Ukraine, as well as money for humanitarian and economic aid for the government in Kyiv, plus $14 billion for Israel as it battles Hamas in Gaza. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, also voted "no" so that he could introduce the measure again in the future.

Ken Cedeno | Reuters

After the vote, Schumer noted the risks if Ukraine falls, saying it was a "serious moment that will have lasting consequences for the 21st century," risking the decline of Western democracy. Republicans said it was essential to make their case for tighter immigration policies and control of the southern border.

"Today's vote is what it takes for the Democratic leader to recognize that Senate Republicans mean what we say," Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said in a floor speech earlier on Wednesday. "Then let's vote. And then let's finally start meeting America's national security priorities, including right here at home."

Even if the bill passes the Senate, it still would need to be approved in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, where dozens of Republicans have voted against Ukraine aid, including Speaker Mike Johnson.

— Reuters

Read CNBC’s previous live coverage:

Putin's spy chief says Ukraine could become a 'second Vietnam' for the U.S. as it drags on resources