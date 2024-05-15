Ukraine war live updates: Under heavy Russian fire, Ukraine withdraws troops from parts of besieged Kharkiv region

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Grigory Sysoyev | AFP | Getty Images

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has pitched the West and what he called "U.S.-led Western elites" as a mutual enemy of Russia and China, ahead of a two-day visit to Beijing where he will meet President Xi Jinping.

The visit on May 16-17 is Putin's first trip abroad after being re-elected in March as Russia's president for the fifth time, taking his presidency up to 2030. Russia has few powerful friends left on the global stage after it invaded Ukraine in 2022 but it can still count on Beijing, which has consistently refused to condemn the invasion.

Putin and Xi have deepened Sino-Russian ties over recent decades and have held more than 40 meetings with each other since 2010.

Sergei Supinsky | Afp | Getty Images

In other news, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken ended a surprise trip to Kyiv on Tuesday by joining a band onstage in a bar to perform a cover of Neil Young's "Rockin' in the Free World."

Blinken had arrived in Kyiv in the early hours of Tuesday ahead of a meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other senior officials at which he pledged continuing U.S. support for Ukraine as a new Russian offensive rages in the northeast of the country.

Russian forces taking up positions in town of Vovchansk, police chief says

Russian forces are establishing positions inside the border town Vovchansk in the northeastern Kharkiv region, the local police chief said.

"The situation is extremely difficult. The enemy is taking positions on the streets of the town of Vovchansk," Oleksiy Kharkivskiy, Vovchansk's patrol police chief, said on Facebook, in comments reported by Reuters.

Libkos | Getty Images News | Getty Images

The fate of Vovchansk is uncertain; on Tuesday, a Russian official claimed Russian forces had control over the western and northern parts of the town. But Ukraine's military appeared to contradict the summary, stating that the situation in Vovchansk was "under control" while conceding that it had pulled back troops to new positions near the village of Lukyantsi.

On Tuesday evening, the military said it had pulled troops back from some areas around Lukyantsi and Vovchansk "to more advantageous positions" in order to save the lives of its servicemen and to avoid losses.

— Holly Ellyatt

Ukraine withdraws troops in parts of beseiged Kharkiv region

Ukraine's military said it has withdrawn troops from several fighting hot spots in Kharkiv to avoid losses as Russian forces continue to make incremental gains in their new offensive in the northeast of Ukraine.

"The situation in the areas of hostilities remains difficult," Ukraine's General Staff said in an update on Facebook late Tuesday, adding that Russia had "concentrated its efforts in the Kharkiv region, as well as in the Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk [both in Donetsk] directions."

Libkos | Getty Images News | Getty Images

As a result of Russia's "assault actions" and artillery bombardment, Ukraine's military said that in some areas around Lukyantsi and Vovchansk it had "carried out a manoeuvre and moved to more advantageous positions" in order to save the lives of its servicemen and avoid losses.

"The fighting continues," it said, adding that "Ukrainian units prevent the Russian invaders from gaining a foothold. Counterattack actions are being carried out, the enemy is under constant fire control of artillery and UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] units of the Defence Forces."

CNBC was unable to immediately verify the information in the report but Russian forces, aiming to seize the border town of Vovchansk and bigger city of Kharkiv, have been making daily gains in the region, seizing at least 10 villages since launching their offensive last Friday.

— Holly Ellyatt

Putin pitches the West as Russia's and China's mutual enemy ahead of talks with Xi

Sergei Karpukhin | Sputnik | via Reuters

Ahead of his latest trip, Putin emphasized Russia and China's closeness and mutual respect as opposed to the West, telling Chinese state-media agency Xinhua that "U.S.-led Western elites refuse to respect civilizational and cultural diversity and reject traditional values ​​that have been formed over centuries."

"In an attempt to maintain their global dominance, they arrogated to themselves the right to tell other nations with whom they can be friends and cooperate, and with whom they cannot ... Naturally, neither Russia nor its partners are happy with this state of affairs," he said, according to a transcript of the interview published on the Kremlin's website.

The interview covered Russia and China's economic and trade links, geopolitics and the war in Ukraine. Putin said he supported China's 12-point peace plan and said Russia was open to holding talks to resolve the conflict. Analysts said China's plan lacked substance while Ukraine has said it will not hold talks with Russia while Russian troops are on its territory.

— Holly Ellyatt

Blinken rocks out in Kyiv after trip to boost Ukrainian morale

Brendan Smialowski | Afp | Getty Images

After sharing pizzas with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at lunch, Blinken was a surprise act at the Barman Dictat cocktail bar in Kyiv, where he joined members of The 1999 band onstage.

The band's singer told the crowd he had a "secret guest" for them as he invited "the biggest friend of Ukraine, Antony Blinken" onstage, to cheers from the crowd.

Electric guitar in hand, Blinken told the audience, "listen, I know this is a really, really difficult time. Your soldiers, your citizens, particularly in the northeast in Kharkiv, are suffering tremendously. But they need to know, you need to know, the United States is with you, so much of the world is with you," he said.

"They're fighting not just for a free Ukraine but for the free world, and the free world is with you too," he added.

As the band prepared to start playing, Blinken was less sure of his skills, telling the crowd, "I don't know if we can pull this off."

— Holly Ellyatt

Putin wants 3 things from Xi as he seeks to deepen Russia-China ties, analyst says

Russian President Vladimir Putin's meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in China this week is the latest sign of the deepening strategic ties between both sides.

Putin will make a two-day state visit to China from Thursday at the invitation of Xi, it was announced on Tuesday.

It comes amid the Kremlin's growing reliance on China for trade and political backing as it seeks to strengthen its "no limits" partnership with Beijing on various fronts.

"It's pretty clear that for these last two years, Putin has wanted three things from China," Max Hess, fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Wednesday.

He wants a "deal" for the Power of Siberia 2 natural gas pipeline and seeks more Chinese support for the war in Ukraine, especially in terms of hardware, he added. Putin also wants access to Chinese financial markets and to use the "Chinese currency to further Russia's trade," Hess said.

"We've really seen remarkably little progress on all of those things," he added. "So, it's really Putin going to China seeing what he can get."

Read the full story

— Sumathi Bala

Russia's Putin and China's Xi to discuss Ukraine, trade and Middle East, Kremlin aide says

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will discuss the war in Ukraine, developments in the Middle East and international cooperation with organisations including the United Nations, among other topics, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said Tuesday.

"The topic of connecting integration processes within the EurAsEC and the Chinese "One Belt, One Road" initiative, the situation around Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East, Central and North-East Asia will be considered," Ushakov was cited as saying by Russian state media agency RIA Novosti in Google-translated comments.

Ushakov said it was important for the relationship between China and Russia to be resistant to external pressures, and that Russia appreciated China's "balanced position" on the conflict in Ukraine.

Putin is set to travel to China this week to meet with several senior Chinese politicians, including Xi.

"The leaders will have a one-on-one conversation, they will walk in the park next to the palace, drink tea, obviously. And then informal negotiations will take place during an informal dinner with the participation of some members of the delegations from both sides," Ushakov said.

He added that a visit from Chinese government officials to Russia was also being planned for this year.

— Sophie Kiderlin

Russian strike hits residential high-rise building in Kharkiv city center, mayor says

A strike on Ukraine's Kharkiv on Tuesday hit a high-rise residential building in the city center and injured at least nine people, its mayor Ihor Terekhov said in Google-translated Telegram posts on Tuesday.

No fire broke out as a result of the strike, but a search of all apartments in the building for victims was underway, he added.

It comes after several strikes hit Kharkiv earlier in the day, according to Terekhov. Several residential buildings, garages, a school and cars were damaged by the attacks, he said.

CNBC could not independently verify developments on the ground.

Fighting has intensified in the Kharkiv region in recent days as Russia has launched a fresh offensive in the area. Russia has claimed that it has made gains near Kharkiv since the latest offensive began.

— Sophie Kiderlin

France to deliver military support to Ukraine in coming days

France is set to provide military support to Ukraine in the coming days and weeks, the French government said Tuesday, according to a Google-translated statement.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke on the phone earlier in the day about developments on the ground, the statement said.

"The President of the Republic reiterated France's determination to provide all the necessary support, over the long term and with all of its partners, to defeat Russia's war of aggression. He was also able to detail the deliveries for the coming days and weeks in support of the Ukrainian military effort," it said.

In a post on social media platform X, Zelenskyy said that he had also discussed the upcoming peace summit with Macron.

"I appreciate France's important role in implementing the Peace Formula, particularly the nuclear safety point," he said. "We discussed the importance of encouraging countries from the Global South to attend the summit and coordinated positions on this matter."

— Sophie Kiderlin

Poland to boost intelligence spending due to Russian threat, says PM

Poland will allocate an additional 100 million zlotys ($25.30 million) to boost its intelligence services, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday, as he warned of a rising threat from Russia.

Poland says its place as a distribution hub for supplies to Ukraine has made it a key target for Moscow's intelligence services, fears that were exacerbated last week when a judge who had access to military secrets defected to Russian ally Belarus.

"I decided to allocate 100 million zlotys from my own reserve, the reserve of the prime minister, to strengthen the internal security and intelligence agencies," Tusk told a news conference.

He said that Russian efforts to destabilise European countries, particularly Poland and the Baltic states, were set to intensify in the run-up to European elections in June.

"We will have to invest more resources, time, more actions when it comes to our special services," he said.

— Reuters

Conflicting Russian and Ukrainian reports over fate of border town Vovchansk

A Russian official claimed Tuesday that Russian forces have control over the western and northern parts of the town of Vovchansk in Ukraine's northeast region, with street battles now taking place there.

Vitaly Ganchev, the head of the Russia-backed civil-military administration in the area, told Russia's Channel One that Russian forces were closing in on the town, a hot spot in the war since Russia launched a new offensive to seize the border region.

"While the Ukrainian armed formations are still resisting both in the city itself and on the approaches to it ... at the same time, the western and northern parts of Volchansk [Vovchansk in Ukrainian] are already controlled by Russian troops, our guys are now continuing to move into area of the meat processing plant and so on," he said, according to comments reported by state news agency Tass.

"Convenient positions are being taken for further advancement in the city and the suburbs around Volchansk [Vovchansk]," he added.

Libkos | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Ukraine's military appeared to contradict the summary, however, stating that the situation in Vovchansk was "under control" while conceding that it had pulled back troops to new positions near the village of Lukyantsi.

"Due to the intense fire influence of the enemy, namely air strikes ... on our units, to save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers, a change of positions was carried out in the area of the settlement Lukyantsi. The fighting is going on," the General Staff said in an update on Facebook. CNBC was unable to verify either battlefield report.

— Holly Ellyatt

