UFC signs wide-ranging sponsorship deal with Meta, bringing Mark Zuckerberg closer to Dana White

Mixed martial arts league UFC has reached a multimillion-dollar, multiple-year sponsorship deal with technology company Meta, UFC told CNBC.

The deal is wide ranging and will integrate UFC with Meta across its products and platforms.

UFC CEO Dana White is on the board of Meta.

UFC's integration with Meta will span the company's portfolio, including Meta AI, Meta Glasses, Meta Quest, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Threads. Specific financial terms weren't disclosed.

Meta will become the "official fan technology partner" of UFC and will have its branding featured in UFC's Octagon ring for pay-per-view and "Fight Night" events.

"Mark and his team at Meta are going to do things that will blow away UFC fans," UFC President and CEO Dana White said in a statement to CNBC.

The partnership with Meta is separate from the UFC's media rights discussions, which are set to kick off later in April. UFC's exclusive negotiating window with its current partner ESPN ends April 15. ESPN doesn't plan to renew its deal before the window's expiration, CNBC has previously reported.

The companies first started working on a sponsorship deal in the second half of 2024, according to Grant Norris-Jones, TKO's head of global partnerships. UFC held discussions with a number of potential partners in different business units and realized Meta could provide the league with much of what it wanted, Norris-Jones said in an interview.

"Meta will be our official marketing partner, our official AI glasses partner, our official wearable partner, an official social media partner," said Norris-Jones. "They're making a significant investment into our ecosystem."

Meta's Threads will feature exclusive UFC content and will be referenced in live UFC broadcasts, Norris-Jones said. Both companies are already working on a series of follow-on announcements to come in the next three to nine months, including more details around a new UFC fighter rankings system that will draw on Meta technology, he said.

Zuckerberg's MMA love

While White and Zuckerberg, Meta's founder and CEO, didn't personally hammer out terms of the deal, it's "nice to have the air cover" of the executives' close relationship, Norris-Jones said. White joined the Meta board in January.

"I love this sport and I'm looking forward to working with UFC to let fans experience it in new ways," Zuckerberg said in the statement to CNBC.

The Meta CEO has attended a number of UFC events and personally participates in mixed martial arts.

Zuckerberg said on Joe Rogan's podcast in January that corporate culture would benefit from more "masculine energy." The Meta CEO said in July that President Donald Trump's reaction after getting shot in the ear was "badass." Trump is also friendly with White, who endorsed Trump and spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention.

"Having a culture that celebrates the aggression a bit more has its own merits," Zuckerberg said on the Rogan podcast.

Meta noted Zuckerberg's love of combat sports in its annual report as a potential risk factor.

"We currently depend on the continued services and performance of our key personnel, including Mark Zuckerberg," the company said in a corporate filing. "Mr. Zuckerberg and certain other members of management participate in various high-risk activities, such as combat sports, extreme sports, and recreational aviation, which carry the risk of serious injury and death. If Mr. Zuckerberg were to become unavailable for any reason, there could be a material adverse impact on our operations."