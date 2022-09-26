U.S. warns of 'horrific' consequences if Russia uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Washington responded to Russian President Vladimir Putin's veiled threat of using nuclear weapons, warning of serious consequences and that the U.S. response would be "decisive."

"The consequences would be horrific," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during an interview.

The first Russians drafted in the country's mobilization drive have started arriving at bases, and military analysts are raising doubts as to Moscow's ability to equip and train all of the new troops. The number cited for the mobilization — 300,000 — is nearly double the size of the initial invasion force.

Anti-mobilization protests appear to be continuing, with reports of standoffs with authorities and several arrests in Russia's North Caucasus region of Dagestan.

Meanwhile, Russian-led referendums in the occupied areas of Ukraine are underway, and Ukrainian officials as well as people inside the territories say that some people are being made to vote at gunpoint, and that Russian forces are staging votes. Western and Ukrainian officials are condemning the referendums as a sham that will allow Putin to annex the territories and then use them to justify threatening anyone trying to retake them with nuclear weapons. Moscow denies these accusations.

Russian state media reports high turnout in occupied territory referendums

Leon Klein | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Russian state news agency RIA has reported turnout levels in the Russian-controlled "referendums" in four of Ukraine's occupied territories. It said that turnout for the votes so far ranged from 49% in the southern Kherson region to 77% in the eastern Donetsk oblast.

The announced figures are high enough that Moscow will likely deem the results legitimate, although numerous reports and videos have surfaced of people being forced to vote and votes being staged. Voting began on Friday and will run until Tuesday.

Ukrainian and international governments have roundly condemned the referendums, calling them a "sham" and refusing to recognize the results, which they say will be rigged in Russia's favor.

— Natasha Turak

'I don’t think he’s bluffing': Zelenskyy on Putin's 'nuclear blackmail'

Ukrinform | Future Publishing | Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a sobering assessment of Russian President Vladimir Putin's warning last week that he would use all means at his disposal, widely read as a nod to Russia's nuclear arsenal, to defend Russian territories.

Russia using nuclear weapons "could be a reality," Zelenskyy told CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

"He wants to scare the whole world. These are the first steps of his nuclear blackmail. I don't think he's bluffing," Zelenskyy said.

A Russian-led referendum is underway in the Ukrainian territories that have been occupied by Russia since its invasion in February. Western and Ukrainian governments reject its legitimacy as a sham. But many worry that if Moscow annexes the territories based on the results, those lands will be included in the territory that Putin views as worthy of a potential nuclear response if attacked by Ukrainian forces trying to recapture them.

Ukraine's nuclear energy body says Russian forces are staging referendum votes in Zaporizhzhia

Energoatom, Ukraine's state nuclear energy company, is accusing Russian forces of staging referendum votes to make it look like staff of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe's largest, have cast their ballots in the Russian-controlled contest.

"They staged another performance near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, pretending to be the staff of the nuclear plant as invited mobsters," Energoatam wrote in a Telegram post.

"A large group of men in civilian clothes waited for the end of the shift at the station and mingled with its staff who were leaving after the shift. Along the way, those lined up gave interviews to pro-Russian propaganda media and shouted words of support for Russia and the pseudo-referendum, after which they went to the bus in which the "voting" was held and demonstratively filled out the ballots."

The post added, "This fact once again proves that among the patriotic workers of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, no one volunteered to participate in the occupying farce, so the propagandists were once again forced to make a 'good' picture for Russian customers."

AP

Zaporizhzhia, in southeastern Ukraine, has been under Russian occupation since March.

Voting in the so-called referendum has been underway since Friday, under the control of Russian forces, on whether the Russian-occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson will join the Russian Federation.

Ukrainian and Western officials reject any legitimacy of the referendums, saying they are a sham to justify Russian annexation of the territories, and reports have emerged of armed Russian troops going door-to-door and forcing people to vote.

— Natasha Turak

Anti-mobilization protests in Russia continue, many arrested: Reports

Getty Images

Protests against Russia's "partial mobilization" drive are taking place around the country, with reports and videos on social media of clashes between people and police in the Russian republic of Dagestan.

At least 100 people there have been arrested in the regional capital of Makhachkala, according to OVD-Info, an independent Russian human rights group. CNBC has not been able to independently verify the numbers.

Dagestan is a predominantly Muslim region in the mountainous Russian Caucasus, and is overwhelmingly poor. The province has suffered the highest death toll among its troops sent to fight in Ukraine than any other Russian province, the BBC reported.

At least 2,000 people have been arrested in anti-mobilization protests since Wednesday. Putin has said that 300,000 military reservists will be called up for what he still calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

— Natasha Turak

First troops in Russia's 'partial mobilization' wave arrive at bases

The first troops in Russia's "partial mobilization" wave have started arriving at military bases, and the country will struggle to arm and train them all properly, security analysts say.

"Unlike most Western armies, the Russian military provides low-level, initial training to soldiers within their designated operational units, rather than in dedicated training establishments," Britain's Ministry of Defense wrote in its daily intelligence update on Twitter.

"The lack of military trainers, and the haste with which Russia has started the mobilisation, suggests that many of the drafted troops will deploy to the front line with minimal relevant preparation. They are likely to suffer a high attrition rate," the ministry wrote.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 26 September 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/qJ9KOiz3lB



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/a84C4tDfep — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) September 26, 2022

— Natasha Turak

U.S. warns of 'horrific' consequences if Russia uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine

Washington has issued a warning in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's veiled threat of using nuclear weapons during his speech announcing Russia's "partial mobilization" last week.

"It's very important that Moscow hear from us and know from us that the consequences would be horrific. And we've made that very clear," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in response to Putin's remarks during an interview with CBS News.

Putin, during his speech last Wednesday, warned that if the territorial integrity of Russia was threatened, the Kremlin would "certainly use all the means at our disposal to protect Russia and our people. It is not a bluff."

— Natasha Turak