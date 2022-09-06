U.S. Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Await Economic Data

U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Tuesday as investors awaited a fresh batch of economic data following Monday's Labor Day recess.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note traded higher by more than 3 basis points at 3.227% at around 6:17 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond gained 2 basis points to 3.37%.

The yield on the 2-year Treasury note jumped 4 basis points to trade at 3.441%. The short-term note climbed to 3.55% last week, notching its highest level since 2007. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.

On the data front, a final reading of S&P global services purchasing managers' index for August is slated for 9:45 a.m. ET on Tuesday, while the Institute for Supply Management's non-manufacturing PMI figures for August will follow at around 10 a.m. ET.

The data points come amid persistent worries about an economic slowdown, with investors monitoring whether the Federal Reserve is likely to continue hiking interest rates at an aggressive pace in a bid to tame soaring inflation.