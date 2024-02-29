U.S. Treasury yields inch higher ahead of Fed-favored inflation measure

U.S. Treasury yields were slightly higher on Thursday as investors awaited the release of the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure.

At 4:18 a.m. ET, the 10-year Treasury yield was up by over one basis point to 4.2915%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury was more than one basis point higher to 4.6643%.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point equals 0.01%.

Investors looked ahead to the release of the personal consumption expenditures report for January, which could provide clues about the outlook for interest rates.

Economists surveyed by Dow Jones are expecting an increase of 0.3% on a monthly and 2.4% on an annual basis. In December, the index was 0.2% higher for the month and 2.6% from a year earlier.

The PCE is the Fed's favored inflation gauge. If January's reading comes in higher than expected, markets may take it as a signal that inflation is stickier than previously expected and interest rates could stay elevated for longer. Both the consumer and producer price indexes for January came in hotter than expected earlier this month.

Expectations for interest rates have already moved to later in the year, with markets now widely expecting the first cut to take place in June rather than the March date that was expected at the start of the year.

New York Federal Reserve President John Williams on Wednesday said a lot of progress had been made on inflation, but more work needed to be done to reach the Fed's 2% target.

His comments echoed the sentiment conveyed by various Fed officials in recent months and weeks, who have repeatedly said their decision-making would be data-led and they were still looking for more evidence of inflation falling sustainably before cutting rates.